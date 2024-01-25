News & Insights

Retailer Lowe's trims some corporate jobs

January 25, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos said on Thursday it has eliminated a limited number of corporate positions in non-customer facing roles.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based firm joins a growing number of U.S. companies that have trimmed their workforce as they seek to cut costs.

"Lowe's is continually evaluating how to improve its operations. As part of this process, we have made some staffing changes that affect the jobs of a limited number of corporate associates in non-customer facing roles," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Bloomberg News had first reported on Lowe's job cuts earlier on Thursday.

Separately, news website Business Insider is set to lay off around 8% of its staff, while eBay will cut about 1,000 roles.

Lowe's had forecast a steeper drop in annual same-store sales in November, as inflation-hit consumers pulled back spending on home-improvement projects.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar) ((ArasuKannagi.Basil@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: LOWE'S LAYOFFS/ (UPDATE 2)

