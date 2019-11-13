Retailer Loblaw quarterly revenue rises 2%

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO reported a 2.3% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand at its pharmacies and food stores.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to C$331 million ($250.17 million), or 90 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 6, from C$106 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$14.66 billion from C$14.32 billion.

($1 = 1.3231 Canadian dollars)

