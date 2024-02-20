News & Insights

Retailer Loblaw expects to invest $1.5 bln in Canada, create 7,500 jobs

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 20, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Annett Mary Manoj for Reuters ->

Adds details of investment in paragraphs 2,3 and background in paragraph 4

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian food and pharmacy retailer Loblaw CompaniesL.TO said on Tuesday it expects to invest over C$2 billion ($1.48 billion) this year to create more than 7,500 jobs.

While the investment is in line with last year's, the retailer plans to create roughly 1,500 more jobs in 2024.

Loblaw plans to use the investment to improve its store network by renovating more than 700 stores and building more than 40 others.

The retail chain in November beat third-quarter profit estimates on steady demand for essentials amid surging food prices in the country.

($1 = 1.3479 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((AnnettMary.Manoj@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

