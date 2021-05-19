Retailer Lenta to acquire Billa Russia supermarkets in 215 mln euro cash deal

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Lenta LNTA.MM on Wednesday said it had agreed to acquire the supermarkets business of Billa Russia for 215 million euros ($263 million) in cash in a deal expected to be finalised in summer 2021.

The deal marks the second retail acquisition in as many days after Magnit MGNT.MM on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire 100% of shares in the Dixy retail chain for around $1.25 billion.

($1 = 0.8170 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.