Retailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs

November 30, 2022 — 02:40 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST will cut some 1,500 jobs as part of its cost cutting drive and book a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns ($75.80 million) in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday.

In September, H&M, the world's No. 2 fashion retailer, launched a plan to save 2 billion Swedish crowns per year.

($1 = 10.5546 Swedish crowns)

