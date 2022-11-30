Retailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs

Add detail

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST will cut some 1,500 jobs as part of its cost cutting drive and book a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns ($75.80 million) in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday.

In September, H&M, the world's No. 2 fashion retailer, launched a plan to save 2 billion Swedish crowns per year.

($1 = 10.5546 Swedish crowns)

