Retailer Halfords cuts annual profit outlook as demand slides

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British motoring and cycling parts retailer Halfords HFD.L trimmed its annual profit outlook on Thursday, weighed down by a softer-than-expected demand in cycling and tyre markets on the back of a cost-of-living crisis.

Businesses are battling inflationary pressures and tepid demand as soaring prices of everything from energy to food are forcing British consumers to curtail non-essential spending as they try to make ends meet.

Halfords said its higher margin sales will be impacted in the fourth quarter as the retailer failed to recruit enough skilled technicians at its auto-centres business amid a tight labour market.

The company, which had earlier softened its outlook in November and saw an annual profit at the bottom range of its previous forecast of 65 million pounds ($78.90 million) to 75 million pounds, reported total revenue growth of 21.7% for the 13-week period ended Dec.31, 2022.

The London-listed retailer now expects its full-year underlying profit before tax to be between 50 million and 60 million pounds.

