Retailer Currys cuts annual profit outlook after half-year loss

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

December 15, 2022 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.L cut its annual profit outlook on Thursday after reporting a half-year loss, as a deepening cost-of-living crisis forces customers to cut down on non-essential spending.

The company, which operates in the UK, Ireland and the Nordic region among other markets, said adjusted pre-tax loss was 17 million pounds ($21.1 million) in the six months ended Oct. 29, compared to a profit of 48 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8068 pounds)

