Retailer Casino: got waiver from lenders on financial covenants for end-June

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA, which last week agreed on a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with creditors, said on Monday it had got a waiver from creditors regarding its financial covenants for the end of June.

"The Group clarifies that it has obtained a waiver from the lenders under the revolving credit facility (RCF) to declare any early repayment based on events of default resulting directly from non-compliance with the financial covenants at 30 June 2023," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

