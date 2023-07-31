News & Insights

Retailer Casino: got waiver from lenders on financial covenants for end-June

July 31, 2023 — 01:38 am EDT

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA, which last week agreed on a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with creditors, said on Monday it had got a waiver from creditors regarding its financial covenants for the end of June.

"The Group clarifies that it has obtained a waiver from the lenders under the revolving credit facility (RCF) to declare any early repayment based on events of default resulting directly from non-compliance with the financial covenants at 30 June 2023," it said in a statement.

