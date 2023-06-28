Retailer Casino warns shareholders of 'massive dilution' in debt restructuring

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA on Wednesday warned shareholders they were likely to face a large dilution on their holdings in its debt restructuring, and that Casino's holding company Rallye GENC.PA would no longer control the company.

"Casino’s vision of the debt amounts to be converted into equity will be discussed with the potential new money equity providers as well as with the group’s financial creditors so that the final restructuring proposal may differ from such vision," the company said in a statement.

"In any event, the current shareholders of Casino will be massively diluted and Rallye will no longer control Casino," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Chris Reese)

