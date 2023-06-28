News & Insights

GENC

Retailer Casino warns shareholders of 'massive dilution' in debt restructuring

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

June 28, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA on Wednesday warned shareholders they were likely to face a large dilution on their holdings in its debt restructuring, and that Casino's holding company Rallye GENC.PA would no longer control the company.

"Casino’s vision of the debt amounts to be converted into equity will be discussed with the potential new money equity providers as well as with the group’s financial creditors so that the final restructuring proposal may differ from such vision," the company said in a statement.

"In any event, the current shareholders of Casino will be massively diluted and Rallye will no longer control Casino," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Chris Reese)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GENC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.