Retailer Casino to sell Leader Price assets in France to Aldi

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Debt-laden French retailer Casino CASP.PA has agreed to sell its 567 Leader Price stores in France, plus three warehouses, to German discount rival Aldi in a deal with an enterprise value of 735 million euros ($792 million), it said on Friday.

The sale of discount chain Leader Price marks the latest in a series of disposals by Casino as part of plans to cut debt and improve its financial position.

Casino has often struggled within the competitive domestic French market, where a price war among supermarkets has dented retailers' profit margins.

The company also said in a statement that, under the agreement, though it is selling the stores it will retain ownership of the Leader Price brand.

Casino shares have lost more than 19% of their value since the start of the year.

($1 = 0.9282 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Goodman)

