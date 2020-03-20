Retailer Casino to sell Leader Price assets in France to Aldi

French supermarket retailer Casino said on Friday it had agreed to sell 567 Leader Price stores, and three warehouses, to German discount rival Aldi in a deal worth 735 million euros ($792 million) on an enterprise value basis.

The Leader Price sale marks the latest in a series of disposals carried out by Casino, part of its plans to cut debt and improve its financial position.

Casino has often struggled within the competitive domestic French market, where a price war among supermarkets has dented retailers' profit margins.

