News & Insights

Retailer Casino seals lock-up on debt rescue deal led by Czech billionaire Kretinsky

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

October 05, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA said on Thursday that it had finalised a binding lock-up agreement to restructure its debt with creditors led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, to avert bankruptcy.

Casino, which was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled deals and recent losses in market share to rival supermarket groups, said the binding agreement was reached with the consortium led by Kretinsky's company EPGC - alongside Casino's biggest creditor Attestor, and second-biggest shareholder Fimalac, and along with secured creditors while discussions with unsecured creditors continue.

The listing of Casino shares which were suspended on Oct. 4 will resume on Thursday at the opening of the market, added Casino.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.