Retailer Casino seals lock-up on debt rescue deal led by Czech billionaire Kretinsky

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

October 05, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA said on Thursday that it had finalised a binding lock-up agreement to restructure its debt with creditors led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, to avert bankruptcy.

Casino, which was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled deals and recent losses in market share to rival supermarket groups, said the binding agreement was reached with the consortium led by Kretinsky's company EPGC - alongside Casino's biggest creditor Attestor, and second-biggest shareholder Fimalac, and along with secured creditors while discussions with unsecured creditors continue.

The lockup finalises a July agreement in principle which called for 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) of new money which would be injected into Casino, as well as a reduction of Casino's debt by 6.1 billion euros.

Casino shares, which had been suspended, will also resume trading on Thursday.

The deal, which massively dilutes shareholders, would bring an end to the 30-year reign of Casino CEO and controlling shareholder Jean-Charles Naouri, 74, who controls Casino via his listed holding company Rallye GENC.PA.

"Casino has reached a major milestone in its financial restructuring process by obtaining the agreement of its main creditors on a financial restructuring plan that creates a favourable framework for the sustainability of the group's activities, the continuation of jobs and head offices, and the continued development of all its brands," said Naouri in a statement.

Casino said it planned to pursue its discussions with the financial creditors not yet party to the lock-Up agreement to obtain their adherence to the latter.

($1 = 0.9513 euros)

