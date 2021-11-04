Retailer Casino says group sales back to growth in Q3

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Thursday that sales momentum gradually improved in the third quarter, as easing COVID-19 restrictions helped its performance in France and sales growth in Brazil, the group's second-largest market, remained robust.

Casino, which has been boosting its profitability through purchasing deals and cost cuts, also unveiled a new partnership with German quick commerce group Gorillas.

Casino, which has been selling assets to reduce its debt burden, confirmed it was pressing ahead with a disposal plan aimed at raising 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion), with 3.1 billion of deals signed or secured to date.

Sales at the group, which controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar PCAR3.SA, totalled 7.7 billion euros in the third quarter.

On a same-store basis and excluding fuel and calendar effects, group sales rose 1%. That compares to a 4.1% decline in the second quarter when its city stores in France suffered from a lack of tourists and coronavirus curfew measures.

In France alone, sales were down 4.3% in the quarter after falling 8.4% in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

