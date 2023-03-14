US Markets

Retailer Casino launches sale of part of stake in Brazilian company Assai

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

March 14, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA launched on Tuesday a sale of part of its stake in Brazilian supermarket chain Assai ASAI3.SA.

Casino said it would be selling 12.9% of Assai's share capital, representing 174 million shares. The French company said the sale formed part of its plans to cut debts.

Casino said the sale amount could be increased by up to 80 million common shares, representing an extra 5.9% of Assai's share capital.

