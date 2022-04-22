Retailer Casino keeps goals as sales return to growth in Q1

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA said group sales returned to growth in the first quarter, driven by a robust performance in Latin America and notably Brazil, the French retailer's second-largest market.

In France, sales growth was negative but improved quarter on quarter while net cash flow improved by 570 million euros.

Casino, which has been selling assets to reduce its debt, confirmed its goal of completing its 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) disposal plan by the end of 2023. Disposals to date amount to 3.3 billion euros.

It added it was confident of its ability to recover sales growth momentum this year in France, maintain a high level of profitability and improve cash flow generation.

Casino, which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar PCAR3.SA, posted first-quarter sales of 7.48 billion euros.

On a same-store basis and excluding acquisitions, currency effects and revenue on fuel, group sales rose 3.2% compared to a 0.4% decline in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This reflected 9.7% sales growth in Latin America, where strong momentum continued at the Assai cash and carry storesin Brazil. There was strong growth at the Exito stores in Colombia, driven by the economic recovery and the return of tourists.

In France, same store sales were down 1.6%, improving from a 3% decline in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the four weeks to April 17, sales were up 2%, driven notably by a return of tourists in the Paris region.

To boost sales growth, CEO Jean-Charles Naouri is banking on an accelerated expansion in convenience stores such as Monoprix, Franprix and Naturalia, targeting the opening of over 800 such stores in 2022, mainly under franchise.

To boost profitability, the group is looking to monetise client data, make savings from purchasing deals - notably with France's Intermarche - and to focus more on e-commerce, organic food, convenience stores and energy services.

