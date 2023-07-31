Retailer Casino gets waiver from lenders on financial covenants for end-June

Adds background from paragraph 3 onwards
PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA, which last week agreed on a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with creditors, said on Monday it got a waiver from creditors regarding its financial covenants for the end of June.
"The Group clarifies that it has obtained a waiver from the lenders under the revolving credit facility (RCF) to declare any early repayment based on events of default resulting directly from non-compliance with the financial covenants at 30 June 2023," it said in a statement.
Casino struck the debt restructuring deal with creditors, led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky last Friday, in order to avert bankruptcy.
A consortium led by Kretinsky will end up owning between 50.4% and 53% of Casino shares.
($1 = 0.9086 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
