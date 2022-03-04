US Markets
Retailer Canadian Tire pauses Helly Hansen operations in Russia

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd said on Friday it will temporarily pause the Helly Hansen brand's operations in Russia, joining a horde of Western companies that have suspended their businesses in the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Helly Hansen, which sells outerwear and luggage, operates 41 retail locations across Russia and employs more than 300 people in the country.

Fashion outlet H&M HMb.ST, Nike NKE.N and Netflix Inc NFLX.O are among the brands that have cut or paused operations in Russia after several governments hit Moscow with severe sanctions.

Canadian Tire said Helly Hansen store employees will continue to be paid and supported during the temporary pause in operations.

The company also plans to meet its commercial obligations, it said in a statement.

