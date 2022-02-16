Retailer Ahold posts strong Q4, boosted by online sales

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize AD.AS, the supermarket retailer, reported on Wednesday a strong fourth quarter in its core U.S. and European markets, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove robust online sales.

Net sales in the last three months of 2021 came in at 20.1 billion euros ($22.8 billion), compared to a forecast of 19.8 billion in a company-compiled poll of 18 analysts.

Underlying operating income was 838 million euros in the same period, compared to a forecast of 820 million.

($1=0.8804 euros)

