US Markets

Retailer Ahold beats Q1 estimates, lifts annual EPS outlook

Contributor
Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Ahold Delhaize reported a minor fall in its first-quarter core income on Wednesday, as the initial euphoria in COVID-related sales eased, although the retail major lifted its full-year earnings outlook.

AMSTERDAM, May 11 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize AD.AS reported a minor fall in its first-quarter core income on Wednesday, as the initial euphoria in COVID-related sales eased, although the retail major lifted its full-year earnings outlook.

In the latest quarter, Ahold said its underlying operating income slipped to 829 million euros ($874.10 million), compared with 849 million a year earlier, but beat a consensus of 778 million euros.

Ahold said it now expects underlying earnings per share in 2022 to be "comparable with 2021 levels", having previously forecast a decline in the low- to mid-single digits.

The more favourable outlook follows higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and improved results in the United States, where Ahold operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains, the retailer said.

($1 = 0.9484 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular