Retailer Ahold beats Q1 estimates, lifts annual EPS outlook

AMSTERDAM, May 11 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize AD.AS reported a minor fall in its first-quarter core income on Wednesday, as the initial euphoria in COVID-related sales eased, although the retail major lifted its full-year earnings outlook.

In the latest quarter, Ahold said its underlying operating income slipped to 829 million euros ($874.10 million), compared with 849 million a year earlier, but beat a consensus of 778 million euros.

Ahold said it now expects underlying earnings per share in 2022 to be "comparable with 2021 levels", having previously forecast a decline in the low- to mid-single digits.

The more favourable outlook follows higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and improved results in the United States, where Ahold operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains, the retailer said.

($1 = 0.9484 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

