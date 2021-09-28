Retailer About You shares jump on higher outlook, strong results

Sept 28 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer About You YOUG.DE raised its full-year sales outlook on Tuesday after posting strong second-quarter revenue growth, saying the easing of COVID-19 restrictions had boosted fashion shopping.

The retailer, which went public in June this year and was added to the German small-cap .SDAXI index this month, reported second-quarter sales growth of 51.1%-55%, and now expects to reach a full-year sales growth range of 48%-52%.

The group's shares were up 3.5% in morning trading.

Chief Executive Tarek Mueller told Reuters that the group is planning to ramp up its marketing activities in several European countries - from Spain to Finland - before the Christmas season.

"Right now it is a good time to expand," he said, "People want to go shopping online." He said that thanks to technology and a high level of automation, the group could ramp up in many markets at the same time.

About You competes with Zalando ZALG.DE in the consumer segment while its business-to-business platform pits it against Shopify SHOP.TO, SAP SAPG.DE and Salesforce CRM.N.

(Reporting by Veronica Snoj and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

