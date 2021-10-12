Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2021

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $22.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1800% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.91, the dividend yield is 315.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVI was $27.91, representing a -1.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.21 and a 131.04% increase over the 52 week low of $12.08.

RVI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.11.

Interested in gaining exposure to RVI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RVI as a top-10 holding:

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BLDG with an increase of 1.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RVI at 1.74%.

