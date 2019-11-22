Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 57.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVI was $37.31, representing a -3.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.85 and a 52.29% increase over the 52 week low of $24.50.

RVI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). RVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RVI Dividend History page.

