Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2021

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of RVI was $6.29, representing a -77.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.47 and a 12.93% increase over the 52 week low of $5.57.
RVI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.64.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rvi Dividend History page.
