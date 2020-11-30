Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -43.41% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVI was $15.37, representing a -59.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $38 and a 84.74% increase over the 52 week low of $8.32.

RVI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). RVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.3. Zacks Investment Research reports RVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -177.64%, compared to an industry average of -21.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RVI Dividend History page.

