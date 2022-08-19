Retail Trends: What We've Learned From Retail Earnings

Earnings from retailers have given a clue as to where consumers are spending their money. Out are pandemic favorites like high-end furniture, and in are restaurants and entertainment where there's lots of pent-up demand.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 17, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 18, 2022.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot, RH, Target, and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Dave & Busters Entertainment and Lowe's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

