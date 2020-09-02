Retail Trading Platforms Pile Into $5M Funding Round for Zero Hash Crypto Settlements Firm

Three retail-orientated trading platforms have participated in the latest $4.75 million funding round for crypto trading infrastructure provider Zero Hash.

Zero Hash announced Wednesday it had completed its Series C funding round, which was led by tastyworks, the owner of app-based brokerage, tastytrade.

Other participants included another app-based broker-dealer Dough as well as Small Exchange, a futures market aimed at retail customers.

Existing investors including Bain Capital, brokerage firm TradeStation, CMT Digital and Monday Capital also participated in the round.

Zero Hash provides a settlement infrastructure for platforms, such as app-based brokerages, to offer cryptocurrency trading for their users.

A Form D filed by Zero Hashâs parent, Seed CX, to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Tuesday shows $3.75 million had been raised â $1 million off the $4.75 million funding target.

But co-founder Edward Woodford told CoinDesk Wednesday that Zero Hash had, in fact, hit the $4.75 million raise amount.

In response to a question about how many retail-oriented trading platforms that invested in the latest round could wind up using Zero Hashâs technology, Woodford said, âWatch this space in particular for Dough and tastyworks announcements in the next two weeks.â

Indeed, Zero Hash already counts TradeStation, as well as several unnamed over-the-counter (OTC) groups as clients.

Seed CX launched in 2015 as a derivatives trading platform for exotic commodities, including cannabis, but pivoted into crypto in late 2017.

Initially a subsidiary, Seed CX, closed its exchange in June in order to focus on Zero Hash, as it brought in roughly 95% of total revenue.

Woodford said the company now trades exclusively under the name Zero Hash.

