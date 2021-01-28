Cryptocurrencies

Retail Traders Sue Robinhood Over Meme Stock Restrictions

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

Retail traders in two U.S. states sued Robinhood Markets Thursday over its decision to prevent buy orders on GameStop (GME) and other so-called “meme stocks” swept up in the Reddit-fueled trading frenzy.

The separate suits slam Robinhood over a decision that had immediate repercussions for impacted shares. GameStop, which had been soaring for days on short squeezing and mass speculation, began tumbling downward after Robinhood, a major retail trading hub, implemented the hold.

Massachusetts resident Brendon Nelson alleged Robinhood tried to “slow the growth of GME” without legitimate cause, a move he said benefits Robinhood’s institutional investors over its clients in violation of its customer agreement. He filed a class action suit in New York federal court.

Related: WallStreetBets Is Occupy Wall Street With Teeth

The other case, filed by Richard Joseph Gatz in Chicago federal court, alleged Robinhood “caused irreparable harm” to retail traders of Nokia, AMC Theaters and BlackBerry when it disabled buy orders Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

Robinhood did not immediately respond with comment.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More