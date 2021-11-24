Retail Stocks: What’s Going On With JWN, GPS and GES Today?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Retail stocks are on the move today and we’re diving into the recent news that has some of them falling and another rising on Wednesday!

Let’s start off with Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), which released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021 after-hours Tuesday. That saw it bring in diluted earnings per share of 39 cents on revenue of $3.53 billion.

Unfortunately for JWN stock, those results are mixed next to Wall Street’s estimates. That includes expectations for diluted EPS of 56 cents and revenue of $3.5 billion. On the bright side, Nordstrom reaffirmed its 2021 outlook instead of lowering it.

The next company on our retail stocks falling list today is Gap (NYSE:GPS). Just like with JWN, GPS stock is falling Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021.

That earnings report includes adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents on revenue of $3.9 billion. Both of those failed to reach analysts’ estimates of 50 cents per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

Adding salt to the wound today is Gap lowering its outlook for 2021. With that comes adjusted EPS estimates of $1.25 to $1.40 for the year. That’s not looking good next to Wall Street’s estimate of $2.20 for the year.

Finally, Guess? (NYSE:GES) stock is bucking the trend and performing well today. This is another case of a company’s Q3 earnings report affecting how its stock is moving today.

As you could likely guess, GES did well today with adjusted per-share earnings of 62 cents and revenue of $643.1 million. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimates of 46 cents per share and revenue of $615.1 million.

JWN stock is down 27.9%, GPS stock is down 22.9%, and GES stock is up 14.6% as of Wednesday morning.

