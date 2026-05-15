This Retail Stock Is Down 10% in a Year Despite Record Revenue. A Fund Just Cut Its Stake

Key Points

Nicholas Investment Partners sold 109,532 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $10.65 million (based on average Q1 2026 pricing).

Meanwhile, the net position value declined by $14.50 million, reflecting share sales and price movement.

Post-trade, the fund held 20,665 ANF shares valued at $1.89 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Nicholas Investment Partners disclosed selling 109,532 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), an estimated $10.65 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Nicholas Investment Partners sold 109,532 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the period, was $10.65 million. The value of the fund’s position changed by $14.50 million over the quarter, reflecting both share sales and share price movement.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:BWXT: $53.55 million (4.32% of AUM) NASDAQ:INSM: $29.85 million (2.41% of AUM) NASDAQ:KTOS: $27.56 million (2.23% of AUM) NYSE:GEV: $26.54 million (2.14% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $25.40 million (2.05% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, ANF shares were priced at $72.32, down 10% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 35 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.27 billion Net income (TTM) $506.92 million Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $72.32 One-year price change (10%)

Company snapshot

ANF offers apparel, personal care products, and accessories under multiple brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, abercrombie kids, Gilly Hicks, Moose, Seagull, and Social Tourist.

The brand generates revenue through a combination of company-operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements.

It targets men, women, and children globally through operations in North America, Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer with a diverse portfolio of brands and a multi-channel distribution strategy. The company leverages its established retail footprint and digital platforms to reach a broad customer demographic.

What this transaction means for investors

Abercrombie stock is still coming off several years of huge gains. After all, it's still up 71% over the past five years despite collapsing by more than 60% since mid-2024. However, investors have become more cautious as growth moderates and margins compress.



The company reported record annual sales of $5.27 billion for fiscal 2025, up 6% year over year, while fourth-quarter sales climbed 5% to $1.67 billion. Hollister remained the standout, posting 15% full-year sales growth, while the Abercrombie brand itself declined 1%. Management also returned $450 million to shareholders through buybacks last year, reducing shares outstanding by 11%. But at the same time, operating margin slipped to 13.3% from 15.0%, showing the company is investing more aggressively to sustain growth.



Now, the key question is whether Abercrombie can keep evolving from a turnaround story into a durable global brand operator. Upcoming earnings on May 27 could offer a clearer read on whether demand trends are stabilizing after the recent stock pullback.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies, GE Vernova, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Abercrombie & Fitch. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.