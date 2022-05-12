Retail Sector Moves Into Focus Next Week

As we continue through the month of May, there continues to be plenty of economic data on the docket. Next week, investors will be eyeing the Empire State manufacturing index and retail sales data. Earnings season is winding down, however, there are still a handful of notable reports, particularly from big-name retailers. Bath & Body Works (BBWI), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Deere (DE), Foot Locker (FL), JD.com (JD), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), Target (T), Walmart (WMT) are all set to announce their quarterly reports.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, May 16 starts off slow, with only the Empire State manufacturing index.

Tuesday, May 17 will bring retail sales, the industrial production index, the NAHB home builders' index, and business inventories.

Wednesday, May 18, building permits and housing starts are slated for release.

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index is due out on Thursday, May 19, along with the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims data. Existing home sales data is on tap as well.

The week slows down on Friday, May 20, with no economic data of note scheduled.

