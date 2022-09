SAO PAULO Sept 14 - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.8% in July from June (BRRSL=ECI), government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Economists in a Reuters poll expected an increase of 0.30%. Sales fell 5.2% from the year-earlier period , compared to expectations for a 3.50% drop in the Reuters poll. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

