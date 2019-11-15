Retail Sales Raise Doubts on Consumer Demand. The Dow Is Up Anyway.

U.S. stocks remained on track to open with small gains after a report on retail sales gave a mixed picture of U.S. consumer demand.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were both up 0.3% about 30 minutes before the open of trading, while Nasdaq Composite futures were up 0.4%.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% in October, exceeding the 0.2% rise forecast by economists. But it wasn’t all cheerful news. Excluding autos, retail sales grew 0.2%, slower than the 0.4% expected. Excluding autos and gasoline, sales rose 0.1% compared with a 0.3% forecast.

