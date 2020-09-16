Retail Sales Numbers Prompt Three Big Concerns for Investors

Retail sales numbers for August, which were released this morning, missed expectations when the headline number rose only 0.6% rather than the 1.0% forecast by economists. If that sounds like bad news, you are right, but the headline number is far from the most worrying thing about this data release. There are three other things that should be of concern for investors:

1. What the deeper look at data reveals

First, if you dig deeper into the data, they are actually even worse than they seem on the surface in terms of what they say about the consumer. Core retail sales, which typically is the best indicator of consumer spending as a factor of GDP, was expected to rise around 0.5% but actually fell 0.1%.

That would be a bad number at any time, but when the market is pricing in a rapid bounce back and given that consumer activity is responsible for close to 70% of U.S. GDP, it hints at potential disaster. But, you might say, consumer spending overall rose, so we are still on the right track.

Well, not really.

Most of the increase seems to have come from rising gasoline prices, meaning that the spending was forced by circumstance. It says nothing about the desire or ability of the consumer to spend more, and it is when that forced spending is stripped out, that we see the decline.

Presumably, that is because the 8.4% of the working population currently out of a job cut back on spending when that $600 in extra unemployment pay expired. Some may see that as an excuse, but the fact that it had such a massive influence is the second worrying thing about the data.

2. Real economic strength -- or weakness?

It suggests that the rebound we have seen so far is built on handouts from the federal government, not any real economic strength. The problem is, as we have already seen, such help for the economy is always going to be temporary. I wish I could say that that was because Congress was concerned about the massive and rapidly growing national debt. That is a problem in and of itself, but the reason extended unemployment pay is inherently limited is far more mundane.

Politically, it suits neither side to continue those payments. For Republicans, it is a matter of principle. They still profess to believe in small government and a free market economy, and the federal government paying people not to work goes against those basic beliefs. Democrats generally have no moral or theoretical objection to a government supported-economy, but using federal funds to engineer or support a rapid economic recovery with an election less than two months away makes no sense for them right now.

The American consumer is caught between inflexible ideology on one side and cynical political calculation on the other. That isn’t a good place to be.

Call me a cynic if you will, but I suspect that is at least part of the reason that proposals to extend the $600 extra payments failed and did so with little fanfare. Even if there are other, less cynical reasons, it is far more likely that the help disappears completely than that it is restored to its previous level. It looks as if the fiscal support for the economy will die off and these numbers show that without it, the all-important consumer is likely to retreat.

You wouldn’t know that from watching the market reaction, however, and that is the third worrying thing about these numbers.

3. Ignoring economic reality in favor of politics

As you can see, there was a small reaction to the data, but it was hardly commensurate with a big miss on an important data point and I suspect it won’t even be that long-lived.

To me, the most worrying thing about that is that it suggests that traders are reacting in the same way as Rick Santelli did on CNBC. He who famously went into paroxysms of rage at the slightest hint of economic weakness during the Obama years, set about making excuses for the miss as soon as the numbers came out. It neither surprises nor particularly troubles me that he would do that, but if traders are doing the same thing, it is both surprising and troubling.

An efficient market depends on capital being allocated where it is needed and can best be used, and that means that only business and economic considerations influence decisions. When politics is allowed to intrude, you have the same situation as we have seen in the past in communist and fascist countries around the world, and you don’t have to be a historian to know how that usually works out economically.

That, of course, is a theoretical, somewhat philosophical, long-term concern, so really doesn’t affect the majority of investors. However, when it is combined with what this morning’s retail sales numbers say about the state of the economy and its prospects for a full recovery, it definitely suggests that caution is still warranted for now.

