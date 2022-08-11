Retail Sales, Manufacturing Data to Highlight Week Ahead

Investors will be cooling down from the slew of major earnings reports and key inflation data points next week, but there is still a decent amount of indicators coming up to keep them busy. More specifically, fresh retail sales and manufacturing data will be stealing the show.

With the thick of the earnings season now behind us, the earnings docket looks quieter. Some big names are yet report over the next week, though, including Applied Materials (AMAT), Bilibili (BILI), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), Kohl's (KSS), Li Auto (LI), Lowe's (LOW), Tapestry (TPR), Target (TGT), Tencent Music (TME), Walmart (WMT), and Weibo (WB).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Aug. 15 brings the Empire State manufacturing index, as well as the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index.

Building permits, housing starts, and industrial production data will come out on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in addition to the capacity utilization rate.

Retail sales and business inventories are on tap Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index, existing home sales data, and leading economic indicators are in focus on Thursday, Aug. 18. Also set to capture Wall Street's attention that day is the latest round of initial and continuing jobless claims data.

An advance report on services due out on Friday, Aug. 19 wraps up the week.

