Retail Sales Increased More Than Expected

This morning we see new Retail Sales numbers for September, and they have come in hotter than expected: headline +0.7% month over month is 50 basis points (bps) higher than expected, though down 10 bps from the upwardly revised +0.8% in August. Previous near-term highs had been +0.7% back in May, though going back to January of 2023 we saw +2.8%. So Retail Sales were warm, but not scalding hot.

Subtract big-ticket auto items and this figure slips only a tad to +0.6% — double what analysts were expecting. The revision to the previous month jumps up to +0.9%. Ex-autos & gas, we’re still high: +0.6%, much hotter than the +0.2% in the consensus estimate. The Control number, which finds its way into other monthly economic prints, was also +0.6% for September. This infers a consumer willing to spend, and the outlook for Q3 GDP is likely up somewhat on this news.

As a result, we’re also seeing bond yields creeping up again, with the 10-year climbing back toward 4.8% again and the 2-year back up over 5.1%. Aside from the competition this creates for investor dollars, pulling away from equities markets, it’s another sign that economic growth is simply more robust than most economists had been expecting. Indeed, many had thought we’d be in a recession right now; these are the same analysts who think the recession is still coming sometime next year.

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) outperformed expectations on both top and bottom lines in its Q3 report out before today’s opening bell: earnings of $2.66 per share easily outshone the $2.52 expected and the $2.55 per share posted in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $21.35 billion surpassed the Zacks consensus by +1.67% in the quarter, though below the $23.79 billion from a year ago. The company also raised forward guidance, and although we saw a jump in pre-market trading on the news, J&J looks to open slightly lower this morning.

Bank of America ( BAC ) continues the parade of Q3 earnings from the Big Banks, and it beat estimates on its bottom line by a solid dime, to 90 cents per share. Revenues of $25.17 billion is up +3% year over year and slightly above the estimated $25.08 billion. Credit quality, as we’ve seen at other banks, was down from previous quarters, but BofA’s capital position is stronger than it was a year ago. Shares are up slightly on the news, but still down -19% year to date.

Goldman Sachs ( GS ) also put up Q3 numbers this morning, with earnings of $5.47 per share posting a solid +2.8% beat from $2.32 expected — though these umbers are much lower than the $8.25 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. This is only the second positive earnings surprise in the past four quarters for the investment banking major. Revenues of $11.82 billion, on the other hand, brought forth a very nice +7.42% upward surprise. Pre-market trading is flat on the news; Goldman is -8% year to date.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.