Retail Sales Improve Overall; WMT & HD Move Different Directions

Tuesday, May 17, 2022



Retail Sales for the month of April are out this morning, and the results are mostly quite positive: +0.9% on the headline figure was a smidge below the +1.0% expected, marking the fourth-straight month higher for retailers (although the margins are dwindling notably month to month). But the revision to March nearly tripled from +0.5% originally reported to +1.4% this morning.



Stripping out expensive vehicle sales, this number looks even better: +0.6% versus +0.4% anticipated, down from the upwardly revised +2.1% the previous month. In this metric, the “core” read strips out both auto and gasoline sales, which rose +1% versus expectations of +0.75%. The Control number (which informs other economic calculations elsewhere) reached +1.0%, 30 basis points higher than the +0.7% expected — the second-highest print of the year so far.



So we’re seeing consumer spending strength, even faced with strong headwinds for goods, particularly gasoline. This is good news overall, because it reduces the risks associated with inflation as long as the consumer is able to take on higher prices. Pre-market futures have stayed strongly in the green following this Retail Sales report.



Meanwhile, we see a tale of two retailers ahead of today’s opening bell: Home Depot HD beat expectations on both top and bottom lines, with earnings of $4.09 per share easily above the $3.86 in the Zacks consensus and the $3.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. But Walmart WMT missed expectations by -11% on its bottom line, with earnings of $1.30 per share versus $1.46 estimate and $1.69 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Both retailers beat top-line estimates, and both saw comps rise in the quarter. But issues with inventories and overstaffing sandbagged Walmart’s Q1, sending its shares down -6% ahead of the bell, swinging to a negative stock performance year to date. Home Depot, on the other hand, has gained +4.5% on the news (though is still down big year to date).



For more on WMT’s earnings, click here.

For more on HD’s earnings, click here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.