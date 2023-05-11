Retail Sales, Earnings to Watch Next Week

The Fed meeting, Big Tech earnings, and the latest inflation data have all led to a choppy month for Wall Street. While these market-moving events are now behind us, there's still debt ceiling stress to monitor, as well as some notable earnings reports in the coming week.

We'll hear quarterly reports from the likes of Cisco Systems (CSCO), Home Depot (HD), and May underperformer Walmart (WMT). The retail sector will especially be in focus, with the aforementioned titans of the sector, as well as a mid-week report of April retail sales figures.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There's not much going on Monday, May 15, with Lordstown Motors (RIDE) the only notable earnings report.

Tuesday, May 16 will feature retail sale as well as earnings reports from the likes of Home Depot (HD), Baidu (BIDU), and Tupperware (TUP).

Weekly crude inventories are on tap Wednesday, May 17, while CSCO, TGT, TJX Companies, and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) step into the earnings confessional.

Weekly jobless claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and existing home sales come out Thursday, May 18. Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), and WMT report earnings.

Deere (DE) and Foot Locker (FL) close out the earnings slate for the week on Friday, May 19. There isn't any economic data due out.

