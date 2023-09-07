News & Insights

FCEL

Retail Sales Data, CPI Reading on Tap Next Week

September 07, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

A slew of inflation indicators are due out next week, which will likely inform the future of interest rates. While the earnings docket is quiet, noteworthy quarterly reports will come from Adobe (ADBE), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), Lennar (LEN), and Oracle (ORCL).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

No economic indicators are scheduled for Monday, September 11.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) optimism index is due out on Tuesday, September 12.

Wednesday, September 13 brings the consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI.

In addition to jobless data, investors will be expecting the producer price index (PPI), retail sales data, and business inventories on Thursday, September 14.

Friday, September 15 features import prices, the Empire State manufacturing survey, industrial production and capacity utilization readings, as well as preliminary consumer sentiment data.

