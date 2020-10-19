Markets

Retail Sales Boom as Americans Splurge: 5 Winners

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
MarketWatch US Department of Commerce Hindustan Times Conference Board US Consumers Gain Confidence in Economy: 5 Winners

5 Top Retail Stocks to Buy Right Away

Zumiez Inc ZUMZ Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI RH RH the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Jack in the Box Inc JACK Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double 

Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
RH (RH): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Levi Strauss Co. (LEVI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular