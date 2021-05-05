Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 108% Share Price Gain

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 108%. On top of that, the share price is up 27% in about a quarter. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 2.0% in three years.

While Retail Properties of America made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Retail Properties of America actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 11%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 108%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:RPAI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Retail Properties of America, it has a TSR of 113% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Retail Properties of America shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 113% over one year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 2% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Retail Properties of America better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Retail Properties of America (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

