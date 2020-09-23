Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RPAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -69.88% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPAI was $5.66, representing a -60.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.30 and a 97.21% increase over the 52 week low of $2.87.

RPAI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). RPAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports RPAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.75%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

