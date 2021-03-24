Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPAI was $10.52, representing a -13.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.21 and a 162.34% increase over the 52 week low of $4.01.

RPAI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). RPAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06. Zacks Investment Research reports RPAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.17%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

