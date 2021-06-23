Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.74, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPAI was $11.74, representing a -8.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.79 and a 128.4% increase over the 52 week low of $5.14.

RPAI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RPAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports RPAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.06%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RPAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

