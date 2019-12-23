Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.166 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RPAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that RPAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.29, the dividend yield is 5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPAI was $13.29, representing a -7.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.30 and a 25.67% increase over the 52 week low of $10.58.

RPAI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RPAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports RPAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.43%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RPAI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RPAI as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 3.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RPAI at 2.54%.

