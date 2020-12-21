Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.6, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPAI was $8.6, representing a -36.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.45 and a 199.65% increase over the 52 week low of $2.87.

RPAI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). RPAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports RPAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.68%, compared to an industry average of -21.3%.

