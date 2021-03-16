Stocks
RPAI

Retail Properties Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 17%; Street Remains Sidelined

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Retail Properties of America, a real estate investment trust, has raised its quarterly cash dividend by 16.7% to $0.07 per share from $0.06 per share. The dividend declared is for the first quarter of 2021.

Retail Properties (RPAI) plans to pay the new dividend on April 9 to shareholders of record as of March 26.

The company’s annual dividend of $0.28 per share reflects a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Last month, the company reported better-than-expected 4Q revenues of $107.2 million. Analysts were expecting revenues of $106.8 million. The company’s 4Q earnings of $0.01 per share were in-line with the Street’s estimates. (See Retail Properties of America stock analysis on TipRanks)

On March 4, KeyBanc analyst Todd Thomas downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy. In a note to investors, the analyst said that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the recovery and economic reopening given its strong retail portfolio and solid balance sheet. However, Thomas does not see much upside in the near-term compared to its peers, which is keeping him on the sidelines.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $11 implies downside potential of about 6.7% to current levels. Shares gained by 54.6% in one year.

Related News:
CareTrust Ramps Up Quarterly Dividend By 6%
Caci International To Buy Back $500M In Stock
Equity Lifestyle Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5.8%; Street Sees 10% Upside

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RPAI

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular