Retail orders for Nov 2028 BTP Italia reach 1 bln euros - bourse data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 14, 2022 — 04:37 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy's new 'BTP Italia' bond, aimed at retail investors in particular, reached 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) by 0835 GMT, Milan bourse data showed on Monday.

Last week Rome set at 1.60% the minimum guaranteed real annual coupon for the bond due November 2028.

The previous offer dates back to June, when the Treasury raised a total of 9.45 billion euros - more than 7 billion euros from small savers - with its inflation-linked bond due in June 2030, at the end of a four-day offering.

($1 = 0.9689 euros)

(Alessia Pé, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((alessia.pe@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7742))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.