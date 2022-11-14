Retail orders for Nov 2028 BTP Italia reach 1 bln euros - bourse data

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy's new 'BTP Italia' bond, aimed at retail investors in particular, reached 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) by 0835 GMT, Milan bourse data showed on Monday.

Last week Rome set at 1.60% the minimum guaranteed real annual coupon for the bond due November 2028.

The previous offer dates back to June, when the Treasury raised a total of 9.45 billion euros - more than 7 billion euros from small savers - with its inflation-linked bond due in June 2030, at the end of a four-day offering.

($1 = 0.9689 euros)

