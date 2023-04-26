Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.91%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 11.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Retail Opportunity Investments. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIC is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 132,752K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Retail Opportunity Investments is 15.98. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.83% from its latest reported closing price of 13.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Retail Opportunity Investments is 324MM, an increase of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,509K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,555K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,633K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,627K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,104K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing a decrease of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 63.65% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,070K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing an increase of 57.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 163.28% over the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated,self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded,grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.