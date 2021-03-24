Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -45% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROIC was $15.89, representing a -7.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.13 and a 138.77% increase over the 52 week low of $6.66.

ROIC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ROIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports ROIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.6%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

